Don Lemon Is ‘Sorry,’ Is ‘Learning From You,’ Is Back on CNN

There’s been no shortage of morning show tea in the last few months—but no, I’m not here to share the latest on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes (though Page Six assures us they are enjoying “some beers and besos while on vacation in Mexico”). Today, Don “a woman’s prime is her 20s, 30s, maybe 40s” Lemon returned to his spot on CNN This Morning after doubling down on the weird, sexist insult lobbed at Nikki Haley last week while on air. He reportedly apologized to his colleagues by saying, “I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to” (which makes my face look like the cringe emoji embodied), and then disappeared from the airwaves for a few days.
He resurfaced on Twitter this morning with an apology to all of us ladies (I guess?), saying: “I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”
It sounds like that commitment to doing better needs to bear fruit stat, though. “TMZ has learned he’s a strike away from getting the boot permanently, and he knows it,” reported, well, TMZ. “The next time he insults his cohosts or creates a toxic environment (on or off-air) will be his last with the network.”
In December, Lemon allegedly “screamed” at co-host Kaitlan Collins for interrupting him during a broadcast, the New York Post reported earlier this month. He’d also gotten into a “tiff” with Collins and the show’s third host, Poppy Harlow, a week previously, for saying on air that the U.S. Men’s Soccer team should be paid more because they’re “more interesting to watch.” (I’m noticing a theme in his on-air remarks…)
But, apparently, Lemon still has plenty of allies at CNN. This week, an “insider” told Page Six that supporters of former CNN head Jeff Zucker (who left the company after it came out that he was secretly dating the network’s top spokeswoman) are on Lemon’s side, and blame the drama on new CNN chief Chris Licht for throwing these “three [hosts] together in this Frankenstein morning show,” which launched in November.
In any case, I for one will stay tuned.
- Brittney Griner to her Phoenix Mercury teammates: “I’M BACK MF!” No, you’re crying. [Instagram]
- Shawn Mendes “just started watching this series called Normal People,” he told the Wall Street Journal. Crucially, he added: “There’s a book by Sally Rooney. Do you know about it?” [Wall Street Journal]
- Lily-Rose Depp wore a sheer dress that’s a dead ringer for the iconic early ’90s outfit worn by Kate Moss, her dad’s ex-girlfriend. Idk, it feels a little creepy to me! [i-D]
- Police want to talk to Euphoria’s resident mumbler, Angus Cloud, in connection to a hit-and-run in Los Angeles (though according to witness photos, it looks more like a rear-end-and-run). [TMZ]
- Da Brat on being pregnant for the first time at 48: “I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.” [People]
- And in further baby news: Constance Wu announced on Instagram stories yesterday that she’s got a “bun in the oven.” (Her words, not mine.) [Instagram]
- On Rachel Bilson’s podcast, Kristin Cavallari said that she’s been asked out by “a lot of married men” since her divorce. Hmm! [Broad Ideas]