Don Jr. Has Found His Forever Home: Shilling Messages On Cameo for $500

Donald Trump Jr, right-wing edgelord and loudmouth son of former President Trump, is now on Cameo, the video message sharing app largely populated by D-list celebrities with too much time to kill and too many bills to pay. Don’t get me wrong, Cameo is great for surprising friends with a random video message for their birthdays and other celebrations; pooling your money together to pay for That One Guy From Game of Thrones to wish your coworker a happy anniversary, in character or otherwise. And, hey, you can get a video message from Elijah Wood for $375! Frankly, Don Jr. is right at home, brushing digital elbows with miscellaneous cast members of The Sopranos and oddball YouTubers.



The Daily Mail reports that personalized messages from Don Jr. are going for $500 a pop. A bit steep for a Cameo message, but apparently a percentage of his earnings are going to a veterans’ charity. How much of that money goes to the charity, however, is unclear.



His Cameo introduction message is as follows:

“Guys, Donald Trump Jr here. Really excited to be on Cameo, look forward to communicating with you guys. Also really look forward to helping my friend, Benghazi survivor Mark Geist, raise some money for his incredible charity, The Shadow Warriors project, getting K-9s in the hands of vets that need them. Looking forward to doing all that and speaking to you guys soon. It’s good to be here.”

Nothing like helping veterans of America’s forever wars get support dogs with a side of Trumpist propaganda. In one message, uploaded by Daily Mail, Don Jr. congratulates a man on becoming a citizen and says he hopes to see him at a MAGA rally soon. In another, Don Jr. offered the following reassurance to a fan from Australia: “Don’t worry about it if your wife’s mad at you for saying that election night 2016 was the happiest night of your life, don’t worry, there’s millions of people just like you! You can tell her I said that.”

Hopefully, the Australian man didn’t buy that message on his own, or else his wife will have yet another thing to be mad at him about.

But for those who don’t have $500 to burn, you can receive a direct message from Don Jr. for a cool $19.99. What more can a girl ask for?