Image: Getty

Does Simon Cowell new face (Or teeth? What’s going on here?) remind you of someone? Someone famous, maybe?

Who could it be?



Advertisement

Hmmm.



Advertisement

Guess you and I will never know.



Advertisement

It’s a real mystery.

Advertisement

Some things are simply unknowable.

Advertisement

Oh.



Image: YouTube/Getty

Advertisement

There it is.

Image: Getty/YouTube

Advertisement

Huh.