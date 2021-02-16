Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?

Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?

joansummers
Joan Summers
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Graphic: Jezebel, Image: Getty, Backgrid

Do you think Kim Kardashian ever gets too high and stares at her hands thinking “hands are weird.” I bet she has because who hasn’t? I think about hands when I’m high. How they are spraytanned and moisturized and held and looked at and photographed and covered up with makeup.

So, Kim’s hands. They exist on her body, and she is a very famous person, which should be proof enough for why anyone would want to think about them in their free time. Look at them! They are quite the hands. When the spray gun misses them, they turn an almost translucent white. Other times she coats them in body glitter. They’ve even shaken the hand of a twice-impeached president. I promise I’m not high.

Really! But most importantly, like Kim, these hands change with the seasons. The winds blow and signal spring is on the horizon. What new look will they wear next? In the meantime, here are just a few of their recent outings.

Joan Summers

local gossip

Advertisement

2 / 9

Here are her hands at the White House

Here are her hands at the White House

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: Mandel Ngan (Getty Images)

Look at them!

Advertisement

3 / 9

Here are her hands in a parking lot

Here are her hands in a parking lot

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: Karen Minasyan (Getty Images)

Wee!

Advertisement

4 / 9

These are what her hands look like in an Ulta

These are what her hands look like in an Ulta

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Glistening!

Advertisement

5 / 9

These are her hands on a panel of important people

These are her hands on a panel of important people

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: David Livingston (Getty Images)

Moisturized, probably!

Advertisement

6 / 9

This is a different angle of the hands, in case the first wasn’t enough

This is a different angle of the hands, in case the first wasn’t enough

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: David Livingston (Getty Images)
Advertisement

7 / 9

Sometimes her hands don’t look too different!

Sometimes her hands don’t look too different!

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: Christopher Polk (Getty Images)
Advertisement

8 / 9

And sometimes, they do.

And sometimes, they do.

Illustration for article titled Does Kim Kardashian Get High and Think About Her Hands?
Image: BACKGRID (Backgrid)

Wave goodbye!

Advertisement

9 / 9

Joan Summers

local gossip

DISCUSSION