Does Kate Middleton's Jewelry Spark 'Joy?'

Style

Does Kate Middleton's Jewelry Spark 'Joy?'

“[Kate] is a bit of a disappointment about jewelry, isn’t she?” a former Vogue editor said, noting that Camilla seems to take more "joy" in wearing gemstones.

By
Lauren Tousignant
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Does Kate Middleton&#39;s Jewelry Spark &#39;Joy?&#39;
Photo: Getty Images

Suzy Menkes, a former Vogue editor who was awarded an Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth in 2005, has fallen into the timeless trap of pitting two powerful women against each other over something very fucking stupid. Specifically, she essentially asked, “Who has more fun wearing their diamonds, pearls, emeralds, and rubies? Catherine of Wales or Queen Camilla?”

Advertisement

“Well, the Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewelry, isn’t she?” Menkes said on a resurfaced episode of If Jewels Could Talk that first aired in May. “Camilla actually loves jewelry,” she told the podcast’s host, Carol Woolton, the jewelry contributing editor to British Vogue, adding that Camilla seems to really love “dramatic jewels.” (Also, Kate has her ears pierced, and Camilla doesn’t, which says, to me, that even if Kate is less dramatic, at least she’s more dedicated.)

It’s true that Kate might not wear pieces that are as fantastical as the ones Camilla chooses because, instead, she’s been known to mix affordable accessories from places like Zara and commission pieces from local artists and designers during her visits abroad. This is a much more admirable strategy, in my opinion, especially if your obscenely wealthy, notoriously out-of-touch family continues to face mounting accusations of racism, elitism, and general irrelevancy.

Menkes, for her part, did note this, saying that most of the family’s jewelry “does seem inappropriate in today’s world.” But she still decided that“[Kate] doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewelry.” We thought we’d take a look and decide that for ourselves.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace

The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace

Kate at an event for The Portrait Gala in 2014.
Kate at an event for The Portrait Gala in 2014.
Photo: Getty Images

What: A massive diamond necklace that was designed by Cartier in the 1930s and gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her wedding day in 1947 by the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, obviously.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? Yeah I could see her rocking this.
Does it spark joy? For $80 million, I suspect it absolutely fucking is.
Final rating: Impressive and blinding, but looks like something I would have bought at Cache in 2005. Three out of 10 diamonds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Kiki McDonough Earrings

Kiki McDonough Earrings

Kate on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Kate on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Photo: Getty Images

What: Kiki McDonough’s $4,500 Blue Topaz Drops, which Kate has various versions of and wears all the time.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? No. I suspect these are considered not dramatic enough, and they’re too small to work as clip-ons.
Does it spark joy? Well from the looks of the photo, Kate appears to be having an absolute blast in these and chose the color to perfectly match her fascinator and pussy bow, which suggests she does take some joy in accessorizing. Kate also owns at least 20 pairs of Kiki McDonough earrings, which must be very joyful for Kiki.
Final rating: 9 out of 10 Mint Juleps (she wore those to a horse race).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

The Lotus Flower Tiara

The Lotus Flower Tiara

Kate at the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December.
Kate at the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in December.
Photo: Getty Images

What: The $3.8-4.8 million Lotus Flower Tiara was originally gifted as a necklace to the Queen Mother in 1923.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? Hard no, too dainty.
Does it spark joy? That very excited royal fan in the right photo would suggest yes, indeed.
Final rating: 10 out of 10 tiaras.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Diamond and South Sea Pearl Earrings

Diamond and South Sea Pearl Earrings

Image for article titled Does Kate Middleton&#39;s Jewelry Spark &#39;Joy?&#39;
Photo: Getty Images

What: These originally belonged to Diana, who wore them all the time throughout the ‘90s. William eventually gifted them to Kate who swapped out the Tootsie Pop-sized pearl for a Peanut M&M-sized one.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? NO.
Does it spark joy? They’re giving me gaudy wedding vibes, so out of context no, but as a nice tribute to Diana, sure.
Final rating: 4 out of 10 pearls.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara

The Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara

Kate during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in November.
Kate during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in November.
Photo: Getty Images

What: Queen Mary commissioned Garrad to create the Cambridge Lover’s Knot Tiara in 1913—so it’s over a century old, currently worth at least $1 million, and is said to be Kate’s favorite tiara. (Lmao, a “favorite” tiara? What are we doing here?)
Could Camilla pull it off? Meh, it would look the same on any head.
Does it spark joy? Considering she wears it all the fucking time, I’d say this is the piece that sparks the most joy for her, though it doesn’t spark any joy for me tbh.
Final rating: I don’t think tiaras should have pearls, so 3 out of 10 diamonds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Emerald and Diamond choker

Emerald and Diamond choker

Kate at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony in New York in December.
Kate at the Earthshot Prize Ceremony in New York in December.
Photo: Getty Images

What: The $20 million Delhi Durbar chocker was gifted to Queen Mary in 1911 from the Maharani of Patiala and was eventually gifted to Diana—who actually wore it as a headpiece once—as a wedding gift. William later gave it to Kate, who boringly wore it around her neck.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? Absolutely not, can you imagine?
Does it spark joy? This piece brings me the most joy.
Final rating: 1,000 out of 10 emeralds.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Alexander McQueen Headpiece and George VI Festoon Necklace

Alexander McQueen Headpiece and George VI Festoon Necklace

Image for article titled Does Kate Middleton&#39;s Jewelry Spark &#39;Joy?&#39;
Photo: Getty Images; Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace

What: The Alexandra McQueen headpiece is sweet as fuck, but King Charles III’s Coronation seems to be the only time she’s worn the George VI Festoon Necklace—which George VI commissioned for his daughter (the future Queen Elizabeth) in 1950.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? I’m surprised she didn’t rip it off Kate’s neck.
Does it spark joy? The necklace is certainly special, but she’s giving “kid forced to dress nice for school picture” vibes in it and never wore it again. So I guess not!
Final rating: 4 out of 10 Monarchies Redistributing Their Massive Wealth.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Emerald Earrings

Emerald Earrings

Kate at a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House in March 2022.
Kate at a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica at King’s House in March 2022.
Photo: Getty Images

What: These originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth, who people suspect got them as a gift from Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates—but that’s never been confirmed.
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? How is she gonna wear them? As a brooch?
Does it spark joy? She wore them with tulle ruffles! Clear sign of joy, at least on her part.
Final rating: 5 out of 10 silver diamond earrings. I hate yellow gold.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

The Queen Alexandra Wedding Necklace

The Queen Alexandra Wedding Necklace

Kate during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018.
Kate during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on October 23, 2018.
Photo: Getty Images

What: The Prince of Wales (Queen Victoria’s son, who would later become King Edward VII) gave this to his wife, Princess Alexandra of Denmark, who went on to become Queen Alexandra, for their wedding in 1863. It also came with a tiara (the “Rundell” tiara) which has apparently been missing for over a century (ope!).
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? Yeah I think she’d go apeshit for this one.
Does it spark joy? Maybe a little tacky, but sure. (And there’s her favorite tiara again.)
Final rating: Based on how historic it is, I’d give it an 8 out of 10 found tiaras.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Detachable Emeralds!

Detachable Emeralds!

Kate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in December 2014, left, and Kate at EE British Academy Film Awards in London in February 2018.
Kate at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in December 2014, left, and Kate at EE British Academy Film Awards in London in February 2018.
Photo: Getty Images

What: Some giant emeralds that can be detached and switched up to be made into earrings, a necklace, or a bracelet with huge diamond strands. These have been reported as a “private gift,” so no one knows who they’re from, who designed them, or what they’re worth. Sketchy but intriguing!
Could Queen Camilla pull it off? She wishes she had the range!
Does it spark joy? Anything convertible, in my opinion, is joyful.
Final Rating: 10 out 10 sketchily-sourced gemstones.

Advertisement

12 / 12