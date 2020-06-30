Does Christopher Nolan Allow Chairs on Set or Not?

Image : Getty

According to Anne Hathaway, director Christopher Nolan doesn’t allow chairs on set. According to Christopher Nolan, there is no chair ban and he has no idea what Anne Hathaway is talking about.



Advertisement

Hathaway made the chair comment during a chat with actor Hugh Jackman for Variety, saying that,

“He doesn’t allow chairs, and his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working.” Though banning chairs sounds psychotic, Hathaway framed this as a compliment, adding that it’s probably why his films arrive ahead of schedule and under budget. “ I think he’s onto something with the chair thing,” she said.

Advertisement

T hat sounds like a terrible rule to me , but apparently, it’s not even true. Per IndieWire:

“ For the record, the only things banned from [Christopher Nolan’s] sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully),” Nolan’s spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak of ID said in a statement. “The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do.”

Maybe it’s just Anne Hathaway who isn’t allowed to sit?

[Variety/IndieWire]

Here’s Leonardo DiCaprio leaving Nobu, as you can see. Great to see him out and about looking so carefree and happy!



Advertisement

Image : Backgrid

Shout out to Camila Morrone for spending her pandemic guiding her boyfriend around like horse wearing blinders.

Advertisement

Here’s a gross photo of the effects of an allergy test on Mark Wahlberg’s back.

Advertisement

I hate this. [Vanity Fair]

Perhaps the only positive side effect of the pandemic is that it has opened up so many people’s eyes to the wonders of cycling. Barring physical limitations, I can’t imagine why everyone on the planet doesn’t already recognize biking as the superior mode of transportation that it is.



Advertisement

Even shitty bikes are better than no bikes, but Tierra Whack wins this round with this beauty:

Advertisement

I could stare at this for hours.