Does Beyoncé Know That She's Trying To Help You Raise Your Credit Score?

Look at the screenshot above, from the website for credit-repair company Finance Council, featuring noted mother-and-daughter pair Tina Knowles-Lawson and Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter, and you may think, “Well, that’s obviously fake. Anyone can put any picture on their website and say it’s a celebrity endorsement.” I wouldn’t argue with you in spirit. The digital landscape is somewhat reminiscent of the Wild West. Anything goes!

Except Tina Knowles-Lawson, the woman also known as (Beyonce’s Mom), did say the words attributed to her... or, at least, something to their effect. Knowles-Lawson appears to be shilling for Finance Council in a brief ad spot that I caught while watching the Snapchat So Satisfying channel. (I was procrastinating at work...and then created work for myself when I shared this information with my colleagues and they encouraged me to post about it. Like I said: Anything goes!)

“Hi! I’m Tina Knowles-Lawson and with one 15-minute phone call, you can up your credit score by calling...” she says. She is not properly miked and a sign on the wall behind her suggests she may be sitting in front of a bathroom? I think she recorded this on her laptop?

To be clear: What on earth is Tina Knowles-Lawson (Beyonce’s Mom) doing? Is this a favor? A deep fake? Did she do this for money? Couldn’t she just have “borrowed” some from her extremely famous and successful daughter? It’s also so rude that she’s referred to as “(Beyonce’s Mom)” in both the commercial and on the website for this company? Is this all one big misunderstanding?



Finance Council was not mentioned in this 2019 New York Times story “Beware of Credit ‘Repair’ Companies, Consumer Watchdogs Say.” But there’s a link just in case.

Jezebel has reached out to Beyoncé’s rep for clarity. This post will be updated if/when she gets back to us.