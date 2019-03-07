Girl power. It’s not just a cute phrase to slap on a t-shirt made by underpaid Bangladeshi garment workers. It’s an empowering message of hope that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Hearing people utter, “The future is female” reminds me that we, as a society are doing everything we can to dismantle the patriarchy. Certainly, no one would say such things just to sell products to young women who still aren’t being paid the same as their male counterparts.

Jezebel has taken the liberty of compiling all the empowering, capitalist feminist words and phrases that should send a tingle down your spine. So press play on the video above, sit back, and relax while picturing the matriarchal utopia that is definitely right around the corner after we all become SHE-E-Os.