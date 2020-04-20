A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Dirt Bag

Did Rihanna Send Her Dad a Ventilator Or Not?

Lauren Evans
Filed to:rihanna
rihannaandie macdowell
Illustration for article titled Did Rihanna Send Her Dad a Ventilator Or Not?
Image: Getty

Rihanna sent her father a ventilator. Rihanna did not send her father a ventilator. Only one of these statements is true. Which is it?

In an interview with The Sun, Ronald Fenty claimed that his daughter, one Robyn Rihanna Fenty, shipped a ventilator to her father’s home in Barbados when he fell ill with covid-19. According to the tabloid,

“My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

He revealed his superstar daughter, 32, was able to get her hands on a ventilator “that he hadn’t used yet,” and shipped it to his home in the Caribbean.

Now, a source close to Rihanna has told Page Six that there was no ventilator.

“He doesn’t need a ventilator, and she didn’t send him one,” the source said.

I don’t know what to do with this. Did she or did she not send a ventilator? Who are we to believe? [Page Six]

Here’s Andie Macdowell artfully crawling under a fence at the Audubon Center in LA’s Debs Park, which was closed, like everything, for covid-19. But what Andie Macdowell wants (to be in the park with her daughters, Rainey and Margaret Qualley, and disapproving chihuahua), Andie Macdowell gets, god damn it.

Luckily, I also get what I want, which is to laugh loudly at my houseplants at the divine justice of Macdowell getting caught in such a ridiculous position. If this were 2013 I’d probably photoshop her sliding into home, but things being as they are, I’ll just move on. [Page Six]

  • J. Lo got sued for using her own headshot. [Page Six]
  • Bella Hadid cut her hair. Not bad, gotta say. [Page Six]
  • Sound dumber and speak faster” were apparently among the unfortunate directives received by Salma Hayek throughout her career. [Page Six]
Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

