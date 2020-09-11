A Supposedly Feminist Website
ShopSubscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Did Donald Trump Say 'Fart' While Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or What? An Armchair Investigation

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Filed to:Donald Trump
Donald TrumpMelania Trump
6
Save
Illustration for article titled Did Donald Trump Say Fart While Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance or What? An Armchair Investigation
Screenshot: C-Span

Alongside his favorite AI mannequin Melania, fanatic fan of empty patriotic gestures Donald Trump attended an event in Pennsylvania Friday to honor the anniversary of 9/11. At the gathering, they were asked to perform the very simple task of reciting the pledge of allegiance. The pledge, which any child in first grade can recite in English, Spanish, and, in some states, ASL, was performed in the only way a Donald Trump performance can go down: hideously, with an over-protrusion of his teeth.

Advertisement

Melania makes no effort to recite the anthem, which, if she were a basketball player would be a huge fucking deal. Meanwhile, Donnie Teeth can’t keep pace with the announcer and seems to be saying the words just after he hears them like I do when I’m trying to memorize Megan Thee Stallion’s verse on WAP. Upon watching this video with the sound off, the only words I can make out from staring at this disintegrating orange peel are, “elevation,” “watch,” and “foreskin.” If you look really closely to Trump’s mouth (do at your own risk!) it appears as if he’s saying fart instead of “for all” at the end.

Advertisement

So does the President of the United States know any of the words to the national pledge or is he just repeating the key phrases to make it look like he knows? More importantly, will he be demanding Melania’s firing to distract from his incompetency? It’s only fair.

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

What the Hell Is Nightcore, the Manic Music Genre That Somehow Keeps My Freak-Outs in Check?

Dear Fuck-Up: I Think I’m Responsible for My Dad’s Death

Peloton Is Thriving, Living Her Best Pandemic Life

I Found All the Most Deranged Trump Anecdotes From Michael Cohen's Disloyal, So You Don't Have To Read the Cursed Book

DISCUSSION

weeptalker
chocolate covered raisons d'être

If the pledge contained the words “money”, “pussy” and “Whopper with cheese”....maybe he’d vaguely recall it. This version? Not a chance.