Diane Keaton Continues Being Diane Keaton During Quarantine

If fashion during social distancing were a spectator sport (and in some ways, it is ), Diane Keaton would be the MVP. Sure, Ana de Armas and her very good Gucci jumpsuits deserve an honorable mention, but Keaton has been silently delivering incredible outfits within her unmistakable personal style during this time. They are so good, in fact, I wonder if she has a stylist dress her over a Zoom call before running an errand or walking her 15-year-old Golden Retriever Emmie (consider her a senior citizen Air Bud, complete with a humanesque smile). Instead of running down that conspiratorial rabbit hole, I can only really be in awe.

Consider the above image: a wide-legged trouser, a black turtleneck, a black trench coat, her characteristic bowler hat—most people don’t look that good to go on job interviews. Or check out the below: houndstooth trousers made casual with a baseball cap and gray cardigan, lackadaisically buttoned at the top and adorned with an Arizona Territory: Deputy U.S. Marshall sheriff badge. Why? Who knows! She looks great. Next: a North Face puffer jacket, boots, and another black turtleneck. Is it a chic New York City winter already? Or how about the image on the far right, which was taken after a visit to the dentist? Those perfect pants? For a dentist’s visit? It’s too good.

I need someone to tell me how to recreate this high-waisted plaid pantsuit look ASAP:

