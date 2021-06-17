Diana Ross's Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return

Diana Ross's Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return

A look back at her iconic style, ahead of 25th album Thank You

joansummers
Joan Summers
Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Legendary diva of all divas, Diana Ross, has announced her first album of original material in 22 years, Thank You, which will include collaborators like Jack Antonoff and Tayla Parx. That’s all fine and good, but I’d listen no matter what—it’s Diana fucking Ross!

The Guardian reports that in a statement, Ross said of the record:

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

Ross’s upcoming record will also feature tracks co-written by Parx, Jimmy Napes, and Spike Stent, the likes of which have also produced for Mary J. Blige, Bjork, Madonna, and Ariana Grande. Here’s the first single, “Thank You,” a lively piano romp with oodles of dance-ability and soaring vocals. What else is there to expect from a diva like Ross?

In honor of her glorious return, I’ve taken a romp through the archives to look back at some of her memorable collection of pap photos and concert stills. In her new single, she sings again and again: “Thank you for my life!” Well, I’d also like to say thank you to Ross for all these looks.

Godspeed!

Joan Summers

local gossip

2 / 23

Point Theatre in Dublin Ireland. March 10, 2004

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Getty (Getty Images)
3 / 23

Halftime Show between Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, 1996

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Al Bello, Allsport (Getty Images)
4 / 23

Palais des Sports, Paris, 1989

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: JEAN-PIERRE MULLER/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
5 / 23

Midem, Cannes, 1994

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Photo: JACQUES SOFFER/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
6 / 23

London, 1973

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
7 / 23

Diana with Honorary Cesar, Cesar Awards, Paris, 1976

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: -/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
8 / 23

57th Annual Academy Awards, 1985

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: -/AFP via Getty Images (Getty Images)
9 / 23

Halftime Show between Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers, 1996

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Al Bello/Allsport (Getty Images)
10 / 23

Set of Mahogany, Rome, 1975

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
11 / 23

Diana Ross with Tony Bennett, film premiere of Lady Sings the Blues, London, 1973

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
12 / 23

Unknown location, United Kingdom, 1970

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Ron Gerelli/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
13 / 23

27th Annual American Music Awards, Los Angeles, 2000

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Chris Martinez/OnlineUSA (Getty Images)
14 / 23

Met Gala, New York,

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Evan Agostini/Getty Images (Getty Images)
15 / 23

30th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, Washington, 2007

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Nancy Ostertag/Getty Images (Getty Images)
16 / 23

The Supremes, London, 1964

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images (Getty Images)
17 / 23

Wembley Arena, London, 2007

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Jo Hale/Getty Images (Getty Images)
18 / 23

London, 1968

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Larry Ellis/Daily Express/Getty Images (Getty Images)
19 / 23

Diana Ross with Brian Jones, Sunday Night At the Palladium, 1968

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Keystone/Getty Images (Getty Images)
20 / 23

At EMI Records, 1968

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images (Getty Images)
21 / 23

Billboard Music Awards, Las Vegas, 2004

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Kevin Winter/GettyImages (Getty Images)
22 / 23

TV Land Awards, Santa Monica, 2006

Illustration for article titled Diana Ross&#39;s Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)
23 / 23

