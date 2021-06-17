Diana Ross's Most Iconic Looks, in Honor of Her Return

Image : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Legendary diva of all divas, Diana Ross, has announced her first album of original material in 22 years, Thank You, which will include collaborators like Jack Antonoff and Tayla Parx. That’s all fine and good, but I’d listen no matter what— it’s Diana fucking Ross!



The Guardian reports that in a statement, Ross said of the record:

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time. I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”



Ross’s upcoming record will also feature tracks co-written by Parx, Jimmy Napes, and Spike Stent, the likes of which have also produced for Mary J. Blige, Bjork, Madonna, and Ariana Grande. Here’s the first single, “Thank You,” a lively piano romp with oodles of dance-ability and soaring vocals. What else is there to expect from a diva like Ross?

In honor of her glorious return, I’ve taken a romp through the archives to look back at some of her memorable collection of pap photos and concert stills. In her new single, she sings again and again: “Thank you for my life!” Well, I’d also like to say thank you to Ross for all these looks.



Godspeed!