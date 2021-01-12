DHS Agents Were Just Chilling During the Capitol Riot Because No One Asked Them for Help

Image : Win McNamee ( Getty Images )

More information is being made available about what went down during the riots at the Capitol last Wednesday, including who was there, where they worked, and just how many police officers allowed rioters to go on their merry way unhindered . The question that remains unanswered is why the response to rioters by law enforcement was borderline non-existent. As it turns out, communication is pretty shitty in DC.

A few blocks away from where Trump worshipping rioters were fucking up government property, 50 armed and uniformed agents of the Department of Homeland Security were waiting to be deployed to help Capitol police , who were outnumbered by rioters . But alas, there was no hotline bling for the DHS agents milling about the Ronald Reagan Building.

The agents were staged and awaiting orders from DHS’s Federal Protective Service, who would issue the command to join police at the Capitol at their discretion. But no request came. DHS also had agents on standby for protests following the death of George Floyd , though agents were deployed in that scenario. Conveniently, DHS shifted the blame back onto Capitol police, arguing that they were “serving at the request of the Capitol Police because that force has ultimate jurisdiction over the Capitol and therefore makes decisions about what agencies are allowed to police it.”

If only there was a way to streamline all this policing so there was a better understanding of who ge ts to be in charge. [NBC News]

European leaders have been keeping an eye on what’s happening in the U.S and decided they’d rather not invite that into their countries. Which is why Mike Pompeo has been snubbed by EU leaders and some diplomats who declined meetings with Pompeo, a firm supporter of Trump.

European leaders are reportedly tired of Trump’s “unpredictability” and in the final days of his administration, a meeting with Pompeo, who is likely on his way out the door, just didn’t make it to the top of the priority list. Trump, a real bull in a China shop when it comes to foreign relations, has not been able to tweet about Pompeo’s canceled European trips, thanks to a Twitter ban. [Reuters]