As if I wasn’t obsessed with the Bond girl already, Denise Richards just joined OnlyFans, proving that you are never too old or too good or too famous for sex work, and lest you twist my words, this fucking rules.



While the bombshell’s new page is news in itself, according to TMZ, Richards’ decision to join the platform is actually the latest twist in a back-and-forth saga between the actor, ex-husband Charlie Sheen, and their 18-year-old daughter Sami.

Last week, Sami (who uses the last name Sheen) posted on Instagram that she was joining OnlyFans. Charlie Sheen, who has absolutely no right to judge anyone given his past behavior (substance abuse, shooting his ex-fiancee in the arm, allegedly beating another former girlfriend, allegedly verbally and physically abusing Richards, choking a sex worker…you get the picture), quickly admonished his daughter and blamed the whole thing on Denise. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” he told Page Six. “ This did not occur under my roof.”

Richards then responded on Instragram: “I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle.”

Sheen ultimately realized what an asshole he was , saying, “Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste I overlooked and dismissed…Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Following the outpouring of love for Richards and her daughter, the Wild Things star then hopped on the platform herself, promising to personally answer all of her fans’ messages. TMZ had to take the bait, using the opportunity to make a gross joke about Richards performing sex work with her daughter: “Denise Richards is not only supporting her daughter’s decision to create an OnlyFans account ... Mom’s getting in on that action too…Get your mind outta the gutter.” M in e wasn’t there .

Charlie Sheen’s spokesperson told TMZ that Richards has his full support: “Go get ‘em, Denise. xox C.” Not that anyone should give a shit about his opinion on the matter.

And, of course, this story couldn’t get any better without Denise posting on her new OF profile in the sweetest of Gen X manner s that she has no idea what she’s doing, writing: “Hey loves, so I’m trying to figure this site out. It’s all new to me. I’m overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support! I really enjoy connecting with you. It may take me a couple of days to really grasp using this platform and answering all my messages but I will get back to each of you! I will also be taking photos to share on the wall for free with some PPVs over the next couple of days. It is ONLY ME on here, so , I’d love some suggestions! PS; I’d like to also know what time is best to come on and not miss you... also, going to try and do some live streams when I get it all figured out!”

We love you, Denise. Do whatever the fuck you want.