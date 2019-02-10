Demi Moore Sleeps With 7 Dogs, Which Seems Like the Right Number

I have briefly lived with exactly one dog in the 30 years I’ve been alive, and so I am not necessarily an expert on the maximum number of dogs you can live with before you simply become a kennel. But it is my humble opinion that Demi Moore, who has seven dogs, has it just right.

Moore told Women’s Wear Daily that though she technically sleeps alone now (best choice, IMO!!!), she is in fact joined by a small cadre of canines. “I hope that there is a partner in my future when it’s the right time. I think we’re a communal species—we’re not supposed to be alone—although I’ve gotten very comfortable alone—me and my seven dogs,” she said.

She added, “My aunt gave me a pillow that says ‘I sleep with dogs’ and I do, but maybe I can make a little room in the king-size bed.”

I believe very strongly that dogs are better than humans, and that cats are better than dogs, and that you can never have too many of either. I also believe that if you have a king-size bed, you can put anything in it—seven dogs, 12 cats, 20 humans, 4000 books, 12,000 very thirsty succulents because you forgot that water “rarely” does not mean “never”, literally all of your clothes—and still sleep like a...king...so. Anyway, never come to my home. [Women’s Wear Daily]

LL Cool J sure has a way with words!

I have nothing more to add. [Twitter]

Jennifer Aniston got an Instagram on Tuesday and amassed one million followers in 5 hours. In fact, she got so many followers so quickly, she broke a Guinness World Record. They really have a record for everything!

Anyway, it is now Wednesday and Aniston has 10.3 million followers, along with a Friends reunion ‘gram.

She is NOT, however, following me. I will remember this. [People]