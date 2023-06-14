By August 2022, Lovato added “she/her” to their pronouns—but after Tuesday’s interview, it’s unclear how comfortable the singer really is with them.

“I face this every day. For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it,” Lovato told GQ Spain. “Or it also happens when filling out forms, such as government documents or any other where you have to specify your gender. You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

In order to combat the hate that prompted American lawmakers to introduce more than 300 anti-trans bills in state legislatures across the country this year, Lovato said they will continue talking about being nonbinary, advocating for gender-neutral options, and encouraging people to vote for supportive causes and politicians. “For that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word,” they added.