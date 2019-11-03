Demi Lovato Is Feeling Herself

Demi Lovato seems to be doing very well following her year out of the spotlight, according to her recent interview with Teen Vogue. In the time after her overdose in 2018, she says she’s worked mostly on adjusting her view of herself:



“We hear the term body positivity all the time. To be honest, I don’t always feel positive about my body. Sometimes I do not like what I see. I don’t sit there and dwell on it. I also don’t lie to myself,” she said. “I used to look in the mirror if I was having a bad body image day and say ‘I love my body, you’re beautifully and wonderfully made.’ But I didn’t believe it. I don’t have to lie to myself and tell myself I have an amazing body. All I have to say is ‘I’m healthy.’ In that statement, I express gratitude. I am grateful for my strength and things I can do with my body. I am saying I’m healthy and I accept the way my body is today without changing anything.”

Like everyone else, though, she’s vulnerable to nasty trolls who say inexplicably terrible shit to her on the internet:

“What people don’t realize is I’m an extremely sensitive person. When someone says something mean about me or makes a meme making fun of me, I have a good sense of humor. But when it’s a very serious subject it can be hurtful. Even if you have an account thats like ‘ImaDemiFan,’ that’s the name, and you leave one comment that said ‘You look like Lord Farquaad with that hair,’ I’m like, ‘damn, that kind of sucks,’” Demi said. “I’m so tired of pretending I’m not human. When you say stuff, it affects me. I try not to look, but I see it.”

She also teased the possibility of some new music, but didn’t give a specific timeline:

“Genuinely I just want people to remember that I’m a singer. A lot of the things that have been through have [outshone] my success in the music industry. I just want people to remember that that’s what I want to give to the world, so please focus on that and not the other things,” she said, adding, “It’s important to remember that I am so cautious this time around of jumping back into things. I’ve really decided to take my time with things. When the time is right to release new music I will, and nobody is more anxious than me. “

Lovato was hospitalized following a reported overdose in July, and checked into rehab immediately thereafter.