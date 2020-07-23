Demi Lovato Celebrated Her Engagement at Nobu, Naturally

Photo : Rich Fury/Getty Images for Teen Vogue ( Getty Images )

On Thursday morning, Demi Lovato announced her engagement to actor and singer Max Ehrich. Ehrich and Lovato started dating in March of this year, but the two apparently grew close quickly while social distancing together over the past few months. According to a source, Ehrich knew soon after starting to date Demi that he wanted to propose, but decided to wait until her engagement ring (which is estimated to be worth half a million dollars) was finished. Although the pair had apparently discussed getting engaged previously, the proposal itself was a surprise to Demi.



After Ehrich popped the question, the newly-engaged couple celebrated with a small group of close friends at—you guessed it, Nobu.

“Demi could not stop smiling,” the source reveals. “She said the engagement was a total surprise. You could tell it was both exciting and overwhelming for her. She even got teary-eyed a few times. It was all very emotional.”

I’ve had a soft spot for Demi since her Disney Channel days when she was singing duets with Joe Jonas in Camp Rock. But especially after years of having her personal life highly scrutinized in the tabloids and on social media, it’s wonderful to see Demi in a relationship that seems to bring her so much joy. (Also, that RING.)

I will leave you with these wise words on romance from Demi herself, sung on the title track from her 2008 debut pop-rock album Don’t Forget: “Our love is like a song, you can’t forget it.” [People]

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne is selling some of the most memorable items of clothing she’s worn during recent years of the show on the high-end resale site Vestiaire Collective. Some notable items up for sale include a pink blazer dress (Lisa Rinna owns a matching one), an Alexander McQueen blazer with large red rosette shoulder details from Jayne’s Season 10 confessionals, and a Moschino shirt dress.

Asked about the pieces Jayne holds closest to her heart, she told Page Six Style, “Confessional looks are my favorite. You are alone in your home and you can really be anything you want. Mine are always a little theatrical because that’s who I am at heart.”

This supports a recent theory of mine that you can tell how entertaining a reality show star is going to be based on their confessional fashion choices. I, for one, will never forget the gaudy necklace former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder wore in her confessionals during the show’s first episode as she commented that her mother told her she was the “descendant of a Swedish princess.”

[Jayne] has a warning for any potential purchasers of her designer goods: “Wear them and enjoy because I certainly did; these are not for the faint of heart.”

Honestly, are you even really a diva if your secondhand clothes don’t come with an attitude requirement? [Page Six]