Dax Shepard Bought a Giant Truck After Being Called A '6.57' By Hasan Minhaj

Image : SL, Terma ( Backgrid )

In December 2019, Hasan Minhaj gave an interview to Vanity Fair, in which he rightfully claimed that men of color are judged by a harsher standard in Hollywood than their white coworkers when it comes to how they look. “You gotta have, like, the V-taper in your abs if you’re gonna be Asian,” whereas there was “this whole movement of approachable white dudes.” He was obviously correct and should have said it. He was also asked to rate Dax Shepard, who had previously called Minhaj a nine out of ten on a completely separate podcast episode of his show, Armchair Expert. (Who knows why!) Shepard, in Minhaj’s eyes, was not a nine. He was a “6.57.”

That interview is making the rounds again, for reasons that are mostly unclear, but can be chalked up to “Twitter is bored.” Concurrent to this renewed interest in Dax Shepard’s looks, the man went out and bought himself a very big truck. I’m not kidding, he literally bought a truck the size of a house. One could move their entire family into it, and then build a guest house in the back. By U.N. standards, it might even qualify as its own autonomous country, that’s how big this fucker is.



According to my lovely comrades at Jalopnik, this is a Ram Power Wagon, which is also probably the name of a fighting robot slash spaceship in an anime about fighting robots slash spaceships. If he added a rocket thruster to the back of it, I would 100 percent believe this was a still from an upcoming Transformers remake, where Dax plays a hapless mechanic and single dad who has to save the universe from the Decepticons.



It’s also notable that he bought this monster truck just a day after an interview where Hasan Minhaj called him a 6.57. What is it that they say about big trucks, again? I can’t remember.



Anyway, here are some pictures of this big fucking truck, which sadly, does not appear to have Truck Nutz on it. But, as my comrades at Jalopnik pointed out: “That unsecured cargo looks ready to be yeeted through someone’s windshield.” So that’s something!