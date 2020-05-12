David Lynch's Bizarre Weather Reports Return

Screenshot : Youtube

For a brief period in the mid-’ 00s, director David Lynch would post quick video clips to his website in which he succinctly described the weather in Los Angeles. That was pretty much it, except for one strange day when he posted this clip, in which a masked figure seems to ask children to help him look for his legs.

Lynch eventually stopped doing the weather reports, until now! In a new clip posted to his YouT ube account on Monday, Lynch tells people what the temperature is in Los Angeles and that residents should expect sun shine later in the day.

Hopefully Lynch continues to do the reports, but I know he’s also busy in quarantine making tiny lamps, as one does.