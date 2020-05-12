A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

David Lynch's Bizarre Weather Reports Return

Hazel Cills
Filed to:david lynch
david lynchweather
Illustration for article titled David Lynchs Bizarre Weather Reports Return
Screenshot: Youtube

For a brief period in the mid-’00s, director David Lynch would post quick video clips to his website in which he succinctly described the weather in Los Angeles. That was pretty much it, except for one strange day when he posted this clip, in which a masked figure seems to ask children to help him look for his legs.

Lynch eventually stopped doing the weather reports, until now! In a new clip posted to his YouTube account on Monday, Lynch tells people what the temperature is in Los Angeles and that residents should expect sunshine later in the day.

Hopefully Lynch continues to do the reports, but I know he’s also busy in quarantine making tiny lamps, as one does.

Hazel Cills

Pop Culture Reporter, Jezebel

