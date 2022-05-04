Dave Chappelle was reportedly attacked on Tuesday night during a performance at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl arena as part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. He was not injured.



On Tuesday, a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage and tackled Chappelle to the ground and was caught by security guards when he attempted to flee the premises. People reported that there were many other people who jumped into action to help the comedian, including none other than Chris Rock. During the incident, Chappelle told the audience: “Everybody compose themselves. I want this to be a peaceful moment.”

Video of the attack quickly made the rounds on social media Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

LAPD spokespeople told the publication that the suspect had been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and identified the man as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. Authorities also told ET Online that Lee had been a concertgoer and was armed with a replica gun “that can eject a knife blade.” Though he’s since been taken into custody and being held on a $30,000 bond, the LAPD also told the publication that he had been initially taken to the hospital for “superficial injuries” after Chappelle’s team took him down.

After Lee had been apprehended, Chappelle brought out Rock and quipped that his assailant was “Will Smith.” Even amid a terrifying attack, apparently, the show must go on.

