The Post seemed to be hand-feeding Penny opportunities to humanize and heroize himself, to invoke his international travels while in the U.S. military as some hollow marker for tolerance and acceptance, as if literal video footage of him choking an unarmed Black man doesn’t exist across the internet. Penny told the Post about his love for his three sisters, his love for surfing, taking after his father and grandfather, his struggles amid his parents’ divorce—even where he was heading on the night that he killed Neely: “I was going to my gym,” he said. “There’s a pool there. I like to swim. I was living in the East Village. I take the subway multiple times a day. I think the New York transit system is the best in the world and I’ve been all over the world.” The article also includes photos of him posing with people of color in different countries.

Advertisement

By contrast, few outlets reported on Neely’s struggles in the foster system, how he often gave his own money earned from street dancing to fellow foster kids for food and clothes, how he fell apart after the death of his mother. Instead, we were subjected to report after report about Neely’s entire medical and criminal history, as if past crimes should justify a vigilante killing.

Penny is clearly being advised by his attorneys on exactly how to speak about the incident so as to distance himself from involvement. He issued a sickening statement earlier this month offering condolences to Neely’s family and suggesting Neely had merely died of mental health issues, rather than from Penny physically depriving him of air to breathe.

Advertisement

Penny, charged with second-degree manslaughter, is currently out on $100,000 bail. A legal defense fund created by right-wing activists on his behalf raised over $2 million as of last week, with significant boosts from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Kid Rock, of course.