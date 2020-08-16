Cursed Murder Doll Now Tweeting, Possibly Escaped

Screenshot : New Line Cinema

For reasons I cannot quite understand, I have decided to make Annabelle the Cursed Murder Doll from The Conjuring series my personal beat here on Jezebel dot com, perhaps because I find her so darn relatable, as I too am both cursed and in my opinion look like a doll . Either way, more cursed murder doll news: she tweets! Also, she has possibly escaped from bad doll jail ? More on that in a minute.

Advertisement

Re: The Tweeting, Mashable reports that Annabelle—who, again, is a doll, albeit a very haunted one—came for a hater on Saturday, when Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson tweeted that a different villain from The Conjuring was superior to Annabelle. That did not sit well our dear cursed friend, and it seems she tweeted back at him using Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg’s account.

I absolutely refuse to believe this isn’t real, do not attempt to convince me otherwise .

Advertisement

As for the aforementioned escape, rumors abounded online on Friday that the “real” Annabelle doll (on whom The Conjuring series is based) escaped from her glass case at the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut. Museum owner Tony Spera claims Annabelle did not escape.

A likely story.

For those of you who haven’t seen The Conjuring and/or aren’t cursed murder dolls, IRL Annabelle belonged to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, who obtained it from a student who said it was possessed by the spirit of a dead girl named Annabelle. Allegedly, the Warrens discovered the spirit was demonic, and the doll was evil. Her (slightly more exaggerated) story is told in The Conjuring series. I personally will love her forever.