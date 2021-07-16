Cuomo Is Back in the Hotseat Over All the Sexual Harassment Allegations

Remember earlier this year when several women came forward accusing New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment? Remember when Cuomo denied the allegations and suggested that his accusers had an ulterior motive? This news story fell under the radar as covid-19 vaccinations ramped up and more attention was given to the New York City mayoral race than that creep up in Albany, but it’s back, baby.

The New York Times reports that Cuomo will be questioned by the state attorney general’s office on Saturday, suggesting the four-month-long probe is coming to a close.

From the Times:

Joon H. Kim and Anne L. Clark, the two outside lawyers hired to lead the investigation that is being overseen by Letitia James, the state attorney general, are expected to interview the governor in Albany, according to two people familiar with the matter. The lawyers have spent months gathering hours of testimony from several women who have accused Mr. Cuomo of sexual misconduct or harassment. The lawyers have also in recent weeks interviewed senior administration officials in preparation for questioning the governor. They have subpoenaed and collected troves of records, including state documents, emails and text messages, as they scrutinize the women’s accounts and examine whether Mr. Cuomo and his staff broke any laws in dealing with sexual harassment complaints.

Lindsay Boylan, a former aide of Cuomo, was the first woman to publically accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment back in December via Twitter. In February, she published details of her encounters with Cuomo, which she said became increasingly frightening, in a Medium post. A deluge of accusations from other women followed, claiming Cuomo kissed them without their consent and made suggestive comments about their appearance. Many politicians called for Cuomo’s resignation, but Cuomo held firm.

This is just one Cuomo controversy that has emerged in 2021: He has been accused of underreporting covid-19 nursing home deaths, abusing his powerby acquiring covid-19 tests for family members in the early days of the pandemic, and is currently in the middle of another investigation into whether he used state resources to promote his biography about being America’s covid-19 pandemic savior.

And the icing on the shitheap cake: The mysterious delay of a New York state bill that would allow those who experienced sexual abuse but never reported it a full calendar year to file civil complaints.

Looks like Cuomo’s in for a hot-seat summer.