Courtney Stodden Is Having a Blast With Elliot Page at the Gender Party

Image : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Last week, Courtney Stodden announced their membership with the International Alliance of People Who Do Gender, and quickly joined the ranks of gender-doers worldwide. Now that they’re around to enjoy the party, they credit Elliot Page as one of the “brave souls” who helped them come out.

Advertisement

In an interview with Page Six, Stodden said, “For the longest time I would sit in the shadows and watch brave souls like Elliot Page, Sam Smith, and other mainstream celebrities come out. I knew I felt the same as them, but I was afraid I would be ignored because I present as high-femme non-binary.” Stodden also credits non-binary fans who helped them “live my truth fearlessly regardless of my presentation.”



In their coming- out post on Instagram last Wednesday , Stodden wrote, “I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. [...] And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color.”



Another successful day of people everywhere doing gender.

