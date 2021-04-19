Courtney Stodden Is Having a Blast With Elliot Page at the Gender Party

Last week, Courtney Stodden announced their membership with the International Alliance of People Who Do Gender, and quickly joined the ranks of gender-doers worldwide. Now that they’re around to enjoy the party, they credit Elliot Page as one of the “brave souls” who helped them come out.
In an interview with Page Six, Stodden said, “For the longest time I would sit in the shadows and watch brave souls like Elliot Page, Sam Smith, and other mainstream celebrities come out. I knew I felt the same as them, but I was afraid I would be ignored because I present as high-femme non-binary.” Stodden also credits non-binary fans who helped them “live my truth fearlessly regardless of my presentation.”
In their coming-out post on Instagram last Wednesday, Stodden wrote, “I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. [...] And still, i don’t fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color.”
Another successful day of people everywhere doing gender.
DISCUSSION
The bigger news is Stodden has fans. I mean...ok?
Also: I would like to take this opportunity to reveal myself as a technically-human gibberish comment generator and Twinkie vacuum and to thank all my fans for not beating the crap out of me when I dare show my face in public. Love you!