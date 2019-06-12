Image: via Getty

There are lots of great questions you can ask a ghost. Like, “How’s Grandma?” or“Who killed JonBenét Ramsey?” or “Do ghosts really fuck?” Ghosts can pass through walls, communicate with other ghosts, and spy on the living, hence why an encounter with one should be pretty illuminating. Unfortunately, this does not pertain to all ghosts, as proven by one such supernatural encounter Courtney Love had with ghostly Kurt Cobain.

Love told actor Joshua Boone, in an interview with Interview, that she did once see her late husband’s spirit, which is cool! The experience itself, unfortunately, does not sound particularly memorable:

JOSHUA BOONE: Have you ever seen a ghost? LOVE: When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances and Edward [Norton, Love’s ex-boy-friend], I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment and he said hi to me and then he left.

Advertisement

He just...said hi? And peaced out? Can ghosts even technically sit? Did he *leave* or disappear? Was he see-thru? Are ghosts see-thru? Does he have any unfinished business? Did no one ask about Grandma?? Boone better stick with acting, because he sure doesn’t know when to press for a follow-up question.



[NME]

Sure, it would be normal and healthy for me to stop journaling about how much I want Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga to grasp destiny by the horns and disembark for Piano Sex Island, but I am neither normal, nor healthy. In which case, I bring you this, courtesy People:

Advertisement

Excuse me?

“He has a huge and overwhelming connection to Gaga but whether it becomes a real love story in their lives for all the world to see is premature,” an entertainment source tells PEOPLE.

Whether or not Gagooper (I will work on this) is real or a fiction of our sad and undersexed imaginations, it appears the BradGa (still working on it) rumors didn’t do much for Cooper’s relationship with now-ex Irina Shayk. “The rumors about Bradley and Gaga having a love affair didn’t help especially with his constant travels [promoting the film],” the source told People.

Advertisement

Where there’s sexy piano smoke, there’s sexy piano fire, as they say.

[People]