Coronavirus Partygoer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

While many of us have locked ourselves in our houses with our 3000 rolls of toilet paper and endless Zoom hangouts, others of us still think this whole “global pandemic” thing is a huge hilarious joke. Now, at least one of those jokesters has tested positive for covid-19. Life comes at you fast, etc.



According to CNN, a person who attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky has been diagnosed with the very illness they were just celebrating.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible,” Governor Andy Beshear said during a press conference. “But it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt.

Bashear characterized the party as a group of “young adults” who intentionally got together “thinking they were invincible” and intentionally ignoring the state’s guidance to practice social distancing. He did not mention which county the person in question came from.

“Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that can kill other people,” he said.

The partygoer was one of 39 new cases reported in Kentucky on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 163.

