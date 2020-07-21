Corey Feldman Steps Down From Sexual Harassment Committee After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment

Image : Jerod Harris ( Getty Images )

Corey Feldman, who has repeatedly spoken about being sexually abused as a child star and even made a documentary about it, was removed from his seat on SAG-AFTRA’s sexual harassment committee after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Advertisement

The Hollywood Reporter reported this week that in the last month or so, the SAG-AFTRA board received “numerous separate, detailed complaints from women who had been subject to or witness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault” from Feldman. Though details on the alleged incidents seem to be scarce, the board says some of them have been reported to Los Angeles police.

One might imagine it’s not a great idea to have an accused sexual harasser sit on a sexual harassment committee, though apparently the local SAG-AFTRA L.A. president was reluctant to do it. Feldman stepped down of his own volition at the end of June, though according to Page Six, he is now claiming union president Gabrielle Carteris was purposefully trying to oust him to weaken protections for child actors.

Advertisement

Huh:

Feldman denies the allegations against him.

Correction: A previous version of this post said two women accused Feldman of sexual harassment. It is not clear from the complaint how many women came forward. Jezebel regrets the error.