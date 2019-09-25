Image: via Getty

Bill Cosby has nearly completed a full year of his three-to-10-year prison sentence for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand in 2004. He also, it turns out, owes lawyers $2.75 million.

The Associated Press reports that Cosby was initially hit with a $9 million bill from firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, which he challenged earlier this year. That was brought down to $6.7 million—Cosby paid $2 million and his insurer, AIG, paid $2.3 million. Cosby claims the remainder of the bill is “egregious,” but on Friday a judge ruled the convicted actor had to pay up.

Cosby is currently serving out his sentence at a maximum security prison outside Philadelphia. He is reportedly very popular and “looks amazing,” according to spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, which is starting to seem like a theme among incarcerated celebrities.