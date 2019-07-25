Image: Getty

Constance Wu is battling a new wave of negative press following a report in Page Six that she was a “diva” while working on the upcoming Hustlers. According to sources on set, she was a “pain in the fucking ass” and “wouldn’t agree to do anything.” Per the outlet:



“It’s like a cliche. She is very talented — but all signs are pointing to a difficult diva.” Another insider added, “She’s a total piece of work. She thinks it’s OK to treat people badly and say out loud whatever comes to her.” To make a sticky situation stinky, Wu even let her pet bunny poop all over the Chelsea penthouse rented for her by the “Hustlers” production.

There’s also rumors that both her publicists and STX Entertainment—the film’s distributor—have hammered “select publications” with warnings that “Wu must be named first in the press as the film’s biggest star.” The actress refuted this claim immediately. Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, a representative said:



“Constance had no knowledge or awareness of acts on her behalf of Hustlers to have reporting mirror that of the film’s castings or contractual billings. Representatives associated with her and the film did engage media outlets to correct misrepresentations of the film’s characters and castings in the spirit of calibrating credits to accurately reflect the guidelines set forth in standard legal contracts. While Constance’s character in Hustlers is the key protagonist, any reporting that implies or indicates that she demanded or directed this recently reported initiative is patently untrue and a clear manipulation of facts. She has always been and remains a proud supporter of all her fellow castmates inclusion in the celebration of this film and telling of this story.”

What surprised me most about this story—and the scandal Wu endured after being accused of “ungratefulness” following an infamous tweet—is how easily the media engaged with the narrative. As the entertainment press, we field emails from executives and publicists daily. Everyone wants top billing and a slightly larger spotlight. There are even stars this year alone with higher demands than anything detailed by the disgruntled Page Six sources. Unsurprisingly, these celebrities are never covered with the same spirit of recklessness directed at Wu. The public has largely ignores them, and publications continually indulge the outlandish demands each award season. You can probably guess why! [Page Six]



There is bad news. Then there’s worse news. Occasionally, there’s news so cataclysmically devastating it threatens your sanity as the fabric of your daily life is torn asunder. Today is one of those days.

As reported by WWD:



Kanye West is adding a fashion line to his portfolio. The musician and designer has filed a trademark for “Sunday Service,” the name of his weekly concerts where he gathers a choir to sing gospel versions of his songs. On July 19, West filed the trademark under Mascotte Holdings Inc., which is his intellectual holding company. According to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark was filed for “bottoms, dresses, footwear, headwear, jackets, loungewear, scarves, shirts, socks and tops.”

The phenomenon of Jesus-branded merchandise is nothing new. Megachurches like Hillsong have found a highly profitable venture outsourcing their message through books and clothes and music. Following West’s string of “Sunday Services,” pastor-less concerts in the woods that have been attended by Katy Perry, Chance the Rapper, Orlando Bloom, Kid Cudi, Diplo, Jaden Smith and Donald Glover. They’re even frequented by Courtney Love, who described the experience as a “Venusian Fertility Cult.” Sounds about right! [WWD]

