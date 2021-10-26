Megan Thee Stallion is on her way to becoming Megan Thee Texas Southern University alumna. On Monday, Meg posted pictures of her blinged-out graduation cap with the caption “2021 finna graduate collegeee” and promised fans there would be more photos to come as the big day got closer.
While putting out banger after banger, Meg has been taking online courses at TSU working towards a bachelor’s degree in health administration because multi-tasking is also hot girl shit.
Earlier this year Meg told People that she was continuing her education to honor her late mother and hoped to use her degree to open an assisted living home. “I’m gonna open an assisted-living facility and use the money that I make from rapping to open it. Then I’m gonna let my classmates run it,” she said in June.
