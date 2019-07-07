Image: via Getty

The celebrities are up to some weird shit on social media—the new cool fad, now that the Ice Bucket Challenge has legitimately helped fund groundbreaking ALS research, is the “bottle cap challenge,” in which celebrities try to unscrew a bottle cap with a roundhouse kick. This challenge, to the best of my knowledge, does not benefit any neurodegenerative diseases, but it does allow Jason Statham to show off. And yet, it is not an action star, but our dear Mariah Carey, who wins this one.

Behold, the unburdened power of a five-octave vocal range:

I’m not sure this particular bottle cap experience was what Taekwondo fighter Farabi Davletchin conceived of when he kicked (lol) the viral challenge off back in June, but it bests even John Mayer’s admirable effort. Good job to all, and to all a good night.