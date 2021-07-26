Congratulations to Issa Rae, Who Got Married In a Very Expensive-Looking Vera Wang Gown

Issa Rae got married! Let’s celebrate that. On Instagram, the Hollywood maven shared snaps from her wedding in the South of France to new husband Louis Diame this weekend. She wore custom Vera Wang, he wore something probably similar. It all looked extremely beautiful!

E! reports that guests and the happy couple stayed at the luxurious Grand Hotel Du Cap Ferrat for the ceremony, per a source the outlet spoke with. On the website, the hotel boasts:



“With a guestbook signed by everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to Winston Churchill and an enviable perch overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, the palatial spread of the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel has been the epitome of Côte d’Azur chic for more than a century.”

Sounds fucking fancy! Even ideal, as E! notes the couple generally keeps things extremely private, which is totally normal and expected. That means nobody bothered them the whole weekend, unlike other famous couples-to-be with the paparazzi crawling all over their personal lives.



But who, exactly, is Louis Diame?



Nosy people like me will remember that Issa was first seen in an engagement ring back in April 2019, when she wore it on the cover of Essence, later casting doubt on the gossip during an appearance on The View. Funnily enough, her co-stars immediately contradicted this, all but telling the press they’d found out she was engaged from Issa herself.



As for Diame, he seems pretty private. The expected listicles asking, “Who Is This Man?” claim he is “reportedly” a businessman, as his LinkedIn describes his job as “independent banking professional.” Good for him! I’m sure it makes a lot of money.

OK, well, enough of me nosing about in these people’s business. Enjoy the honeymoon, wherever it is, and make sure to take lots of pictures!

