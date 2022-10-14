Regarding fidelity in his marriage, Paul Newman once famously said, “Why go out for hamburgers when I have steak at home?”

Turns out a steak wasn’t all he had at home. The movie star, who died in 2008, and his wife Joanne Woodward also apparently had a dedicated “Fuck Hut” in their Beverly Hills mansion. That’s right: The salad dressing man had whole a room dedicated to getting his salad tossed.

In a posthumous memoir coming out next week titled The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Newman describes his and Woodward’s animalistic passion for one another. The book was assembled from an oral history project Newman recorded in the 80’s, wherein the only objective was to be “completely honest.” I’d say he succeeded.

“Joanne gave birth to a sexual creature,” an excerpt published in Vanity Fair reads. “We left a trail of lust all over the place. Hotels and public parks and Hertz Rent-A-Cars.” Perhaps in an effort to contain their ravenous appetite and not get a citation for public indecency, Newman came home one day to Woodward having designated a room in their home as a pleasure den.

“‘I call it the Fuck Hut,’ she said proudly. It had been done with such affection and delight. Even if my kids came over, we’d go into the Fuck Hut several nights a week and just be intimate and noisy and ribald,” Newman wrote. I’m sure that’s come up in therapy for the kiddos a few times!

Outside of the Fuck Hut, the couple had their fare share of issues. “Joanne and I still drive each other crazy in different ways. But all the misdemeanors, the betrayals, the difficulties have kind of evened themselves out over the years,” Newman wrote. Woodward and Newman’s daughter, Claire Newman, is quoted in the book saying, “Ultimately, they came together.” Sure sounds like they did.