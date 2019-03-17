J.K. Rowling has confirmed that Albus Dumbledore and Gellert Grindelwald definitely had a sexual element to their relationship. Herein lies the beauty of creating a work of fiction: When you say it, it must be true! It’s like being God, only better, because you actually get royalties from the shit you made.



Rowling revealed the truth about the characters’ once-close relationship on the special features of the Blu-ray edition for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. (Forget the Notes app, THIS is where major revelations should always be made.) As Rowling says, via RadioTimes:

“Their relationship was incredibly intense. It was passionate, and it was a love relationship. But as happens in any relationship, gay or straight or whatever label we want to put on it, one never knows really what the other person is feeling. You can’t know, you can believe you know. “So I’m less interested in the sexual side—though I believe there is a sexual dimension to this relationship—than I am in the sense of the emotions they felt for each other, which ultimately is the most fascinating thing about all human relationships.”

Advertisement

Speak for yourself, lady. I haven’t gone looking, but I am sure there is A LOT a lot of Dumbledore/Grindelwald porn out there.

It’s been 12 whole years since Rowling announced that Dumbledore was gay, and his relationship with Grindelwald been very much apparent. Still, sometimes it’s nice to hear these things said aloud. On the next Blu-ray special features revelation, I hope Rowling stands on a chair and proclaims “These two were fuckin.’”