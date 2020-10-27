Cock Kills Cop

Photo : Yamil Lage ( Getty Images )

According to Yahoo News, in a Monday “freak accident” a fighting bird has killed a Philippine police offer during a routine evidence-gathering session. As the outlet reports, Lieutenant Christian Bolok arrived at the scene of an illegal cockfight, a gathering currently banned in the country in an attempt to halt the spread of covid-19, and picked up the rooster to inspect it. The small blades attached to the animal’s talons—known as spurs—reportedly struck the officer’s left thigh and sliced his femoral artery, an official told Yahoo News on Tuesday.

“I could not believe it when it was first reported to me. This is the first time in my 25 years as a policeman that I lost a man due to a fighting cock’s spur,” a colleague said. Three people were arrested and two cocks—including, one would imagine, the cop-killer—were seized.

The cop-killing cock joins the peacocks dismantling private property in an emerging and troubling cabal of antifa fowl.