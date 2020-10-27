Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
A Supposedly Feminist Website
Cock Kills Cop

mollyosberg
Molly Osberg
Illustration for article titled Cock Kills Cop
Photo: Yamil Lage (Getty Images)

According to Yahoo News, in a Monday “freak accident” a fighting bird has killed a Philippine police offer during a routine evidence-gathering session. As the outlet reports, Lieutenant Christian Bolok arrived at the scene of an illegal cockfight, a gathering currently banned in the country in an attempt to halt the spread of covid-19, and picked up the rooster to inspect it. The small blades attached to the animal’s talons—known as spurs—reportedly struck the officer’s left thigh and sliced his femoral artery, an official told Yahoo News on Tuesday.

“I could not believe it when it was first reported to me. This is the first time in my 25 years as a policeman that I lost a man due to a fighting cock’s spur,” a colleague said. Three people were arrested and two cocks—including, one would imagine, the cop-killer—were seized.

The cop-killing cock joins the peacocks dismantling private property in an emerging and troubling cabal of antifa fowl.

Molly Osberg

Molly Osberg is a Senior Reporter with G/O Media.

While we’re all over here waiting and watching out for Skynet and the robot uprising ... the birds are just down here getting to work.