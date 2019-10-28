I’m not advocating that, when presented with the opportunity, you should steal from rich people. But, it is one of many tactics we can take if we are to redistribute the wealth of this world into the hands of working class people—so I’m not not advocating for it either!



Consider the housekeeper tasked with cleaning up after Lady Gaga after the Golden Globes earlier this year. TMZ reports that she now stands accused of swiping Stefani Joanne Ally Maine Angelina Germonatta’s periwinkle blue Valentino Haute Couture gown to sell through Nate D. Sanders Auctions. Both the housekeeper and the hotel claim the dress sat around in the lost and found this year, which would explain how she acquired it and convinced the auction house to put it up for sale.

However, sources tell TMZ that the dress wasn’t lost—it was stolen, and Valentino has “either gone to the police or plans to go to cops.” Conversely, the housekeeper (and hero) included a letter with the dress, explaining her actions:

Hello, my name is Sara. I work as a Housekeeper at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. I’m always present working in the Golden Globe events on January every year for 24 years. The artist “Lady Gaga” left me this dress that she used for the day or the awards. I turned in the dress to lost and found on the 8th of January 2019. After the time legally held [...] they gave it to me as a gift from her and today I want to auction the dress.

Sara—I truly do not know what the future has in store for you. The cops may show up at your door, sent by either Lady Gaga or Valentino (or both!) But whatever may come of this auction, I’m fucking impressed! (And please, don’t sell your life rights to the movie studios for anything less than $10 million, when they eventually come knocking.) [TMZ]

For the first time since its inception, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has filmed a full season without the inclusion of Lisa Vanderpump. The embattled matriarch left after Kyle Richards gained the upper hand in a decade-long power struggle, which saw the cocktail baroness and pet supply store owner accused of manipulation and deceit. (Never mind all the manipulating and deceiving her rivals did to oust her.)

Regardless, the show’s newest addition, Garcelle Beauvais, told Hollywood Life at the Los Angeles Mission Legacy of Vision Gala that it’s “wrong” for fans to think the show will tank without Vanderpump.

I think that’s wrong. I mean, I think like Lisa Vanderpump had her time and I think this is a new energy, you can’t compare. This is new energy, new life and new stories. And you can’t really compare. That was then, this is now,. Everybody wants drama. There will be some…I mean, you’ve got to watch the show, but I will always keep it real.”

I’d normally say “Let’s hope so!”—but knowing Beauvais’ past work, I trust her when she says she’ll bring it. [Hollywood Life]

Stormi does not look pleased to be shuffling around in (presumably) itchy feathers, a heavy dress, and a grown adult’s wig that sits three inches off her head. (And isn’t there something... incredibly specific about dressing your children up like you?)

