As for his feelings about his encounter with Amy that day in Central Park, Christian isn’t letting the weight of it bog him down. In an interview with Good Morning America, he explained:

I’m 60 years old. I’ve got a whole spectrum of things I’ve done before and since. So, yes that was important in terms of what it brought to the American public to see that, but in terms of some sort of landmark in my life? Not so much. It’s funny because a lot of people say to me, “Oh, did you have any trouble birding the park after that experience?” Have trouble birding the park? I was back in the next day.

Amy, on the other hand, has not had similar luck. After calling the cops on Christian, her employer put her on temporary leave and eventually let her go. Then this week, she lost an appeal to sue her employer for illegally firing her on the basis of race or defaming her by calling her a racist.

It’s rare these sorts of scenarios have such satisfying endings. The antagonist, unsuccessful and embarrassed; the hero hosting his own TV show with a falcon sitting on his arm. It feels pretty damn good when it shakes out this way.