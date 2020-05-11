Chrissy Teigen Has Accepted Alison Roman's Apology

Image : Getty

Chrissy Teigen is done stewing at Alison Roman, and on Monday night ended her brief Twitter hiatus with a conciliatory note. I desperately wanted the headline of this blog to be about “squashing their beef,” but every tabloid in America has already beet- en me to it. I’ll atempeh to move on.



Teigen accepted Roman’s apology for saying in an interview that she would never leverage her brand into a line of products like Teigen has done, which sparked a whole weekend of internet drama and apparently caused quite a bit of angst for Teigen. From Page Six:

“thank u for this, @alisoneroman. To be clear, it never once crossed my mind for u to apologize for what you genuinely thought! The comments stung, but they moreso stung because they came from u! It wasn’t my usual news break of some random person hating everything about me!” Teigen tweeted Monday night after taking a brief break from the social media platform. “I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn’t really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other! She added, “And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb shit we have all said and done.”

The issue began when Roman needlessly called out Teigen (and, inexplicably, Marie Kondo) in an interview with the New Consumer, saying that, “What Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her.”

Teigen was hurt. Roman apologized, then apologized again, but more formally, either because she actually felt bad, or because she was exhausted by the onslaught of hatred being blasted at her for criticizing Teigen, who by all accounts did not deserve any of this.

As part of her forgiveness tweets, Teigen reminisced about the days when she was as naive as Roman, thinking she could say whatever she wanted:

“Eventually, I realized that once the relatable ‘snarky girl who didn’t care’ became a pretty successful cookbook author and had more power in the industry, I couldn’t just say whatever the fuck I wanted. The more we grow, the more we get those wakeup calls.”



She continued, “I often comment about how I wish I could get away with what I used to, now, but the truth is, I don’t. I’ve learned a fuc kton from my years being watched (& read) and I can really say it makes you a better person! It makes u think about the impact of what u say/who it might hurt.”

