Chris Harrison Is Out Golfing, Unbothered That Pre-Production for The Bachelorette Is Starting Without Him

Image : Michael Reaves ( Getty Images )

The latest season of The Bachelorette will be set among the romantic vistas of Albuquerque, New Mexico. There’ll be love, sun, scandal, but will there be any Chris Harrison? According to TMZ, the entire cast and crew for the upcoming season have already started living in their New Mexico quarantine bubbles at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa. But Harrison is back in Los Angeles working on his golf swing instead of rehearsing his one- liners in an oversized mirror.

After defending the racist actions of this season’s assumed winner, Rachel Kirkconnel, Harrison has been on a rocky apology tour. He was swiftly replaced by Emmanuel Acho for After the Final Rose and it would be relatively easy to replace him entirely on Bachelorette. It’s one of the easiest hosting jobs in the world, anyone with a nice suit can do it. I am available if ABC has any interest in shipping me to New Mexico.

There’s both good and bad Rihanna news this morning. The good news is that according to Allure, Riri’s company has filed a trademark application for “Fenty Hair.” This could mean one of two things. Either Rihanna is in the process of creating a wig line or hair care line. No matter which one it is I am ready willing and able to put it in or on top of my hair.

The bad news is, still no album and as she is busy inventing hair care for the very first time, she probably doesn’t have time to go into the studio.