Choose Your Own Adventure: Was Mischa Barton a 'Nightmare' on The O.C.?

Image : Getty ( Getty Images )

Mischa Barton is somehow in the news again, and this time it has nothing to do with her involvement in that befuddling The Hills reboot.

A “source” anonymously told Page Six that Miss Mischa was a “nightmare” while filming The O.C. . .. what was it now, 100 years ago? Among the harrowing accusations is that she would show up late to set.

How awful for everyone involved.

This new narrative runs contrary to what Barton told E! back in May. Specifically, that she felt bullied by men on set and didn’t think her cast or crew had her back. “Now that we’re living in this era where we do speak out about our experiences and women do come clean about what was really going on behind the scenes and how they were treated, it’s a slightly different thing.” On her character’s fiery death, she added:

This has been said before, but they kind of gave me an option. The producers were like, “Well, do you want your job and to sail off into the sunset and potentially you can come back in the future in some bizarre TV scenario or we can kill your character off and you can go on with your career that you want and what you want to do?” I was getting offers from big films at the time and having to turn them down. I had always been supporting in The Sixth Sense and any of those things. My dream was to be offered those lead roles, so that’s what happened. It just felt like it was the best thing for me and my health and just in terms of not really feeling protected by my cast and crew at that point.

The source tells Page Six that contrary to Barton’s account, the “bullying” was more so people’s frustration at the tardiness. Co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke also expressed confusion over her statements.

Regardless, this seems like a situation where everyone’s feelings are valid and real, and if I’m being honest? None of them need me to litigate this! Best of luck to everyone involved.

Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s money woes and legal battles will be detailed in a new ABC News original documentary, The Housewife and the Hustler.

In a People teaser of the doc, legal experts, Real Housewives hanger-ons, and those accusing them of fraud are all spilling the beans. ABC News says it will also include “voicemail messages, court records and a never-before-aired deposition tape of Tom.”

I’m mostly stunned that filmmakers managed to get their hands on all this, considering how tight-lipped the two have been since news first broke late in 2020. Thankfully, its Hulu premiere on June 14 is a few weeks out still, so I have plenty of time to clear the schedule.

