Chile’s president-elect is either incredibly horny for Taylor Swift or just has way too much time on his hands. Maybe both . Regardless : We support his weighing into the latest Swift drama on her behalf.



Gabriel Boric, the 35-year-old who will become Chile’s president in March, tweeted to Swift: “Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Don’t take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.”

The known Swiftie reportedly has a photo of her inside his wallet, which can definitely be construed as deeply creepy or entirely adorable. We’ll defer to you to decide which it is. He’s also been spotted wearing one of her “Folklore”-era cardigans and even once tweeted “I feel #Swiftie” in Spanish.

To rewind for a hot second, earlier this week Damon Albarn—the frontman for Blur and Gorilllaz—said some extremely shitty things about Swift and her career. Now, we’ve long known that the key to avoiding drama is to just not engage, but apparently Albarn missed that memo. The musician erroneously claimed in a Los Angeles Times interview published on Monday that Swift “doesn’t write her own songs ” — an extremely bad look for him that did not go well . Responding to a tweet sharing the article and highlighting that specific quote, Swift ripped Albarn a new one.

“I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” she wrote. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f****d up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”

After getting dragged to hell by both Swift and her entire Swiftie army, Albarn claimed in a tweet of his own that his remarks were “reduced to clickbait” and apologized “unreservedly and unconditionally,” claiming that “the last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting.” Too late, bud!



