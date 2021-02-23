Children Expelled After School Finds Out About Mom's OnlyFans Account

Three children were expelled from their Sacramento, California Catholic school Sunday after school administrators took issue with their mother’s job: modeling on the adult members-only site, OnlyFans.

According to 44-year-old Crystal Jackson, her foray into OnlyFans began as a way to rekindle the spark in her 14-year marriage.

“I went through menopause early and I was just like, wanting to have that connection with my husband again,” she told NBC affiliate KCRA.

So she and her husband, Chris, began posting content to OnlyFans, which reportedly ranges from pin-up style photos to “sexy stories” Crystal writes for their subscribers.

Their “hot wife” content was a hit. When the couple began uploading to OnlyFans a little over a year ago, they made $15,000 their very first month. Now, they’re pulling in over $150,000 a month. Jackson’s Instagram account, under the alias “Mrs. Poindexter” boasts over 500,000 followers.

“You get this confidence in yourself,” she told KCRA. “It’s that confidence that you gain that you’re like... maybe I do feel sexy, or maybe I am sexy.

Not everyone was moved by Jackson’s confidence boost. Last week, Jackson was interviewed by British tabloid The Sun about how her modeling has angered fellow parents in their tight-knit community. She told The Sun that neighbors and parents from their children’s school, Sacred Heart Parish, discovered the account over the summer and have bombarded her with texts and phone calls, calling her “disgusting” and saying her children should be “kicked out.” Jackson also claims to have been booted from the role of “room mother” in her second grader’s class due to “complaints.”

While Sacred Heart Parish principal, Theresa Sparks, initially chose not to get involved, the Sun article changed her mind.

From KCRA (emphasis ours):

[...] the Jacksons said they received an email from Sacred Heart’s principal Sunday evening saying the family is not allowed to come back to the school for any reason. That email, shared with KCRA 3 by the Jacksons, read in part: “Your apparent quest for high-profile controversy in support of your adult website is in direct conflict with what we hope to impart to our students and is directly opposed to the policies laid out in our Parent/Student Handbook. We therefore require that you find another school for your children and have no further association with ours.” KCRA 3 reached out to Theresa Sparks, the principal of Sacred Heart Parish School. Sparks indicated in writing that she could not provide comment or information about the Jackson family’s enrollment status, writing: “We cannot discuss the status or circumstances of any member of our school or parish community.”

The Jacksons are looking for a new school and a new start away from the church that married them and baptized their sons. Of course, they’re disappointed; Chris told KCRA that it’s “tough to find the Christianity here” while Crystal said, “I’m still the same Crystal I was, like, two years ago.” But they’ll probably be fine; they may be the black sheep of their community, but with $150,000 coming in every month, the Jacksons have plenty to work with. They can up and leave if they need to. But that won’t be so easy for the next mom who takes to OnlyFans to make ends meet for her family. It’s too easy to envision a scenario in which a mom making far less than $150,000 on OnlyFans attracts the attention of busy body parents, a vindictive school, and a cruel society that punishes women and children for perfectly legal nudie photos.