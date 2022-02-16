Like many other white men in their 30s, Chet Hanks has fired up his ‘ole YouTube channel to talk publicly about his life. Specifically, Hanks is sharing “the truth” about being the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.



Advertisement

In a video published to his page on Tuesday, Chet — who has done some truly chaotic and puzzling shit in recent years, ranging from attempts to make “White Boy Summer” a thing to speaking in what he thinks was Jamaican patois — muses that while he was “blessed” to have the parents that he has, it was also “a double-edged sword.”

The young Hanks says his experience with fame was “complicated because on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous... I was just the son of somebody famous so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition and that created a lot of contempt. A lot of contempt for me.”

“There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” he says in the video , noting honestly that he also quite enjoyed being rich. “ I got to do a lot of cool shit that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

Despite his parents being worth a whopping $400 million together, Chet says he wasn’t the spoiled brat that people naturally assumed he was. He emphasized that any time he wanted something, his parents made him work for it. And, sure, I won’t go to my grave defending sweet baby Hanksy, but I do believe him. Tom and Rita seem like the type to want to impress a respectable work ethic on their offspring. They also seem like the type to raise a son who would be more intrigued in chess than a burgeoning rap career, but I suppose you really cannot have it all, can you?



Chet continues on to say a bunch more, even divulging that he’s fully “changed” his “life” and that he’s left his angry, “self-destructive” and “partying” self in the dust. We’re sure Tom and Rita are absolutely thrilled to hear about such growth.