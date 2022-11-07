Last week, Cher appeared to go public with her new relationship with 36-year-old music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards—a relationship that’s stirred up some controversy, as Edwards is exes with Amber Rose, and… another reason. Cher, at 76, is 40 years Edwards’ senior. And over the weekend, the singer tackled some of her critics head-on in a series of tweets defending their romance.



On Saturday, she posted a photo of just Edwards’ face captioned “Alexander♥️,” which sounds a lot like something my mom would do with photos of my dog. One commenter replied, “It would be naive not to question a 34-year-old’s motives and intentions. Our girl is smart but they don’t say love is blind for no reason at all.” And on Sunday afternoon, it seems Cher had some time: “Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do⁉️ Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A✈️FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she wrote back.

This was only one of Cher’s numerous recent posts going to bat for the relationship, between stumping for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and other Democrats on the campaign trail. (Someone’s sure among the 10% of Twitter users responsible for 92% of tweets!) When another Twitter user said they weren’t sure how they felt about Cher’s new romance, she replied, “As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees.”

Notably, these aforementioned replies from Cher came just hours after a separate post from her on Sunday morning, appearing to be written in haiku form, declaring she was done defending herself:

The firestorm of tweets from Cher regarding her new relationship kicked off Friday last week, when one user asked if she had a new boyfriend, and she enthusiastically replied, “YESSSSS.”

“Yess, 40 year age difference. Only Cher 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I love it!” another user tweeted at her. Cher’s response sounded eerily reminiscent of Scott Dissick talking about every relationship he’s ever had—but a bit more artful: “LOVE DOESNT KNOW MATH, IT SEES ♥️♥️. RINPOCHE TOLD ME ‘SOME PPL MEET, OTHERS ‘RECOGNIZE.’”

According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, and Edwards has already met her family. Things appear to be moving quickly for the two, though we’ve notably heard little from Edwards about any of this.

Edwards dated Rose from 2018 to 2021 and the two share a child together. They parted ways when Edwards admitted to cheating on her with not one but 12 women. “I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” Rose wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time. “All 12 of y’all bums (The ones that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f–k him anyway.”

So, maybe Cher’s protective fans are right to have some concerns.