As Reports Swirl That Cher Hired Men to Abduct Her Son, She's Out Here Enjoying Fashion Week

First, the good news (at least, it’s good news if you too believe in life after love): Multi-hyphenate icon Cher has seemingly reunited with Alexander Edwards, whom she started dating in 2022. The pair attended Wednesday’s Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week, where they were photographed in multiple scenarios touching affectionately.

According to Cher, they met at Paris Fashion Week last year, but in May, TMZ reported that the pair had split. So perhaps they reunited for the annual nostalgia, or the anonymously sourced tabloid got it wrong in the first place. Or maybe they’re just touchin’ friends. Who knows.

Cher is notably 40 years older than Edwards, who is 37. Having two generations (or maybe three, depending on how prolifically you and your people reproduce) on your boyfriend is an extremely Cher way to be, so good for her. Cher’s gonna Cher. In a tweet last year, with her signature verbiage and line breaks, Cher stopped short of defending her union with the relative youngin: “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone,” she wrote.



Meanwhile, according to court documents filed by Marie Angela King, the estranged wife of Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman, Cher hired four men to kidnap Allman last year. The filing dates back to December 2022, but the story circulated this week via reports by the likes of ET Online and Variety.

“I was told by one of the four men who took him that they were hired by petitioner’s mother,” King said in the docs. “Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman] who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

King alleges the abduction happened on November 30, after she spent 12 days alone with Allman. The docs were part of the estranged couple’s ongoing divorce case, which was initially filed in November 2021. But when the supposed abduction happened, they had committed to working on their marriage, according to King. She also alleges that Cher requested she leave the family home in Allman’s absence.

Wild story, but clearly we’re not hearing all of it.

In case you missed it, I present Jamie Lynn Spears’ Dancing With the Stars debut:

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Tango – Dancing with the Stars

TMZ reports that she’s being dragged by Britney Spears fans for this one and honestly...she made it too damn easy for them.

