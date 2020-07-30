Charlize Theron Is Dating Herself, Which Is Smart

Image : Kevin Winter ( Getty Images )

Like Emma Watson before her, Charlize Theron is not single but self-partnered, which I assume means that you’re single but always have to fight with yourself over which half is taking out the recycling. In many ways, ideal.

Page Six reports that Theron’s tired of her young daughters telling her she needs a boyfriend, as they haven’t yet learned that a “boyfriend” is mostly someone who opens jars for you, and in 2020 we have rubber jar openers, dammit!

Theron reportedly told her 5-year-old daughter August that she is in a relationship with herself at the moment, thank you very much. It was a real teaching moment, apparently:

“She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility,” [Theron] said. “Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realized there’s a different possibility.”

In fact, August, you don’t need a boyfriend at all times, though they come in handy for things like giving you half-hearted compliments and making your exes jealous. Love comes from within! And from the Hot Priest on Fleabag, who is on demand when you need him. [Page Six]

Ashley Judd won an appeal in her sexual harassment suit against Harvey Weinstein on Wednesday. Though a lower court previously ruled Judd couldn’t sue Weinstein for harassment because he wasn’t technically her employer at the time, the 9th Circuit of Appeals ruled this week that his position of power in the industry did indeed make him liable—which is, in fact, the argument the Me Too movement has been making for the last few years.



Per the Daily Beast:

On behalf of the three-judge panel, Judge Mary H. Murguia wrote, “[B]y virtue of his professional position and influence as a top producer in Hollywood, Weinstein was uniquely situated to exercise coercive power or leverage over Judd, who was a young actor at the beginning of her career at the time of the alleged harassment,” Variety reports. “Moreover,” Murguia added, “given Weinstein’s highly influential and ‘unavoidable’ presence in the film industry, the relationship was one that would have been difficult to terminate ‘without tangible hardship’ to Judd, whose livelihood as an actor depended on being cast for roles.”

Judd is also suing Weinstein for defamation. [The Daily Beast]

Nicki Minaj is working pregnancy:

