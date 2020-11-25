Charles and Camilla Deactivate Social Media Comments Cause They Can't Take The Crown Heat

Image : Anthony Devlin ( Getty Images ) , Graphic : Twitter ( Getty Images )

The Crown is back, which means a whole suite of royal gossip has been dusted off and carried out the archives by the truckload. The current season documents the disastrous relationship between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and the simultaneous, disastrous relationship between Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Understandably, plenty of people are upset about it.

Advertisement

Prince Charles’s backdoor romance with Bowles, while he was still married to Diana, who gave him multiple children, was a scandal that rocked the royal family for decades. It took years before his public image was rehabilitated past the point of outright scorn wherever he went, and Bowles, in many ways, still lives in Diana’s shadow, 23 years after her death. Unsurprisingly, Prince Charles wants nothing to do with any of it. On Twitter, the little pissbaby’s social media team has outright disabled the replies function.

On a recent tweet, a small notification from Twitter read: “People @ClarenceHouse follows or mentioned can reply.” Look at them run!



Advertisement

As a man who lives on the backs of the common people, born into a family enriched by exploitation both domestic and global, ordained for no particular reason besides wealth and Anglicism and military might, Charles has no business opting out of public scrutiny for his past actions. But, I’m also a person who thrives on mess and chaos—and mostly wish I could see him get reamed for running Diana around some more. At least this all stands as proof that the royal family, after a century in the spotlight, are still itty-bitty weaklings. It’s a wonder they haven’t been overthrown yet! It wouldn’t take much effort at all.

