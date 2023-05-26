In a devastating video announcement released in December, world-renowned singer Celine Dion fought back tears while revealing that she has stiff- person syndrome, an autoimmune disease characterized by muscle rigidity that can be debilitating. That announcement came with the news that she would be canceling some and postponing other tour dates. On Friday, Dion announced via social media and her website that she was canceling her planned Courage World Tour all together.

Dion’s statement accompanying the cancelation news reads:

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx…

This is so sad. Dion’s devotion to her art and pleasing her fans has been practically lifelong—she released her first album in 1981 at the age of 13. The contrition she expresses for disappointing people while she takes care of herself reflects said devotion. Can she build back her strength? Would she tell us if she couldn’t? She doesn’t want to disappoint us! There is currently no cure for stiff- person syndrome. John Hopkins’ website reports: “Although currently, no therapy makes stiff person syndrome go away, treatment can help minimize the severity of symptoms and improve quality of life.” What that actually means for Dion’s ability to reenter the arena remains to be seen, but at least she’s hopeful. That might be the only good news here, but at least it’s something.