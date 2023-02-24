Celebs Do Their Best 'Blue Steel' at Milan Fashion Week

Celebs Do Their Best 'Blue Steel' at Milan Fashion Week

Some can pull off a Zoolander-esque pout; some can’t at all; and some (like Bella Thorne) just really overdo it.

Lauren Tousignant
There’s a lot more to being hot and rich than just contouring your cheekbones and having a lot of money in your bank account: You have to know angles; position your face to catch the most flattering light; and if you’re too poor or morally superior to get the fat sucked out of your face, you have to learn how to do that thing where you suck in your tongue to give yourself a sharper jawline.

So, while I’ve never had to pose for professional photographers at an event, I can imagine it’s stressful! All of which is to say, there’s no good way to pose, and more often than not, celebs just look extra stupid. Extra cheesy. Extra Zoolander-esque.

But some can pull off a pout better than others; some can’t pull it off at all; and some (like Bella Thorne) overdo it to the point where you’re not sure if they’re having fun or being serious. (Though I would also go for an outrageous, overexaggerated pose so I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt.)

Here are all the fun and dumb celeb looks at Milan Fashion Week.

Jodie Turner-Smith at Gucci

Put it on my tombstone:
Lauren Elizabeth Tousignant I
1989-TBD
“Jodie Turner-Smith Can Do No Wrong”

Bella Thorne at GCDS

This pose has all the vibes of: “People come up to me all the time and say, ‘You should be a model,’ or ‘You look just like a model,’ or ‘Maybe you should try to be a man who models.’ And I always have to laugh because I’m so good looking. Of course I’m a model.”

Julia Fox

This is somehow the most sensical ensemble Julia Fox has ever worn. Belts as a top? Clever. Long, terminator-like coat? Practical. A skirt with a belt that isn’t just a belt? Shocking.

Winnie Harlow at Fendi

Forget finding your light—find the neon sliver of glow that makes you look like you’re emitting a disco-halo from inside your soul.

Maya Hawke at Prada

Giving us full nepo-baby grunge with a jawline that definitely suggests she’s sucking in her tongue.

Julia Garner at Gucci

A pout that begs the question: Did Julia Garner get her buccal fat removed? I love her but I wish this dress fit her better.

Christina Ricci at Fendi

This half-smirk screams Misty Quigley about to destroy your only chance of surviving a plane crash with her. Terrifying.

A$AP Rocky and Salma Hayek at Gucci

The only thing missing in this photo is Rihanna and her baby—which is arguably what’s missing in every photo. (Also an explanation of how these two became friends?)

Sara Sampaio

When models create their own wind? It’s like okay, I know how to walk fast, too.

Florence Welch at Gucci

Posing with a purse is difficult since it constricts your range of movement, but Welch has mastered this finicky art by cradling hers like a newborn lamb that she’s trying to protect from a rainstorm in the English countryside.

Hunter Schafer

If you don’t want to cradle your purse like a newborn lamb, you can just hold it normally down by your side, as us peasants do.

Dua Lipa at GCDS

I feel like my soul was just sucked out through my eyeballs, and I kind of loved it.

Bella Thorne at Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini

In the immortal words of Jessica Rabbit: “You don’t know how hard it is being a woman looking the way I do.”

Noah Cyrus at Fendi

An arched back and a pair of missing eyebrows? This is like a parody coming to life, the same way 30 Rock made a joke about a reality show called MILF Island, and then a real-life reality show called MILF Manor aired in 2023. Insane but hilarious.

Haley Lu Richardson at Diesel

She tried.

